Teddy Riley has taken over social media with his hit music, throwback stories, and his technical difficulties.

Competing against Babyface in the VERZUZ Instagram live battle took a couple tries to get right but in the end, over 500,000 viewers attended the viral event. Riley talks about how the social media memes made him feel after postponing the original battle and who he wants to see go head to head next!

Teddy Riley Talks About Being Trolled On Social Media After VERZUZ Battle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

@IndiaMonee Posted 3 hours ago

