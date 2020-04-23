Charlie Wilson Performs At-Home Music Video Of His Hits With NeNe Leakes, Letoya Luckett & More!

Charlie Wilson teams up with NeNe Leakes, Letoya Luckett and a few more heavy hitters to perform a medley of hits including “‘I’m Blessed,” “Forever Valentine,” and “Outstanding” for the ‘Saving Our Selves: BET COVID-19 Relief Effort’ special. Check out the video below. If you want to check out more from the ‘Saving Our Selves: BET COVID-19 Relief Effort’ click here

Blogzworth Posted April 23, 2020

