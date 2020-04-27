Young Jeezy has recently proposed to his girlfriend Jeannie Mai. It is safe to say they have been celebrating all quarantine together (WINK WINK). Jeannie was catching some sun and posted a photo of her in a bikini tanning where Young Jeezy had to let the world know what went down after!

The snowman must’ve melted because it’s getting hot in here!!

Eye Emoji: Young Jeezy & Fiance Jeannie Talkin’ Dirty On The Gram was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Weso Posted April 27, 2020

