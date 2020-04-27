CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Eye Emoji: Young Jeezy & Fiance Jeannie Talkin’ Dirty On The Gram

Young Jeezy & Jeannie Mai

Source: Getty / Getty

Young Jeezy has recently proposed to his girlfriend Jeannie Mai. It is safe to say they have been celebrating all quarantine together (WINK WINK). Jeannie was catching some sun and posted a photo of her in a bikini tanning where Young Jeezy had to let the world know what went down after!

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The snowman must’ve melted because it’s getting hot in here!!

Related: OMG: Jeannie Mai Confirms Her Jeezy Engagement, Ring Reportedly Worth $150K

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Eye Emoji: Young Jeezy & Fiance Jeannie Talkin’ Dirty On The Gram  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Jeannie Mai , Jeezy

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Close