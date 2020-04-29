CLOSE
Billy Porter Is Slaying To The Polls With New Song “For What It’s Worth” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Billy Porter is using his voice to get you to the polls for this upcoming election.  He reads the girls and says that this is November is not the time to sit out because “we did that the last time and look at what we have now.”

He says activism is in his DNA which he brought out on this song which just so happens to be a soul-infused cover of Canadian rock band Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.” 

The award-winning artist reminds us that our ancestors died for the right to vote and we have to show up.

