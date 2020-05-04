Just a few days after Governor Brian Kemp opened the state of Georgia and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms advised Atlanta residents to stay home, a new pair of Jordans made everyone forget about the deadly virus.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

On Saturday, May 2, Atlanta shoppers stood in line both inside and outside of Greenbriar Mall for a release of Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” sneakers.

Here was the line outside. pic.twitter.com/OF6r57v0nb — Charlie Gile (@CharlieGileNBC) May 2, 2020

Apparently, the shoes sold out online which is why customers decided to purchase in stores. Kemp did advise to wear masks and continue social distancing but buyers didn’t follow those orders.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

11Alive.com reported that on Saturday, there had been 28,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia since the outbreak began and 1,175 deaths.

#SolesForSale: Atlanta Shoppers Disregard Social Distancing To Buy Latest Jordans was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

@IndiaMonee Posted May 4, 2020

Also On Magic 95.9: