CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Nicholas Cage Tapped To Play Joe Exotic In ‘Tiger King’ Scripted Television Series

Lord knows he needed this, b...

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 08, 2020

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Weeks after Ed Norton and Dex Shephard took to social media to feud over who’d make a better Joe Exotic in a Tiger King film production, Nicholas Cage swooped in out of left field to land the first official role centered around the 2020 pop culture phenomenon.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

More than a decade after Ghost Rider seemingly ended whatever respectability he had left in his illustrious film career, Variety is reporting that Cage will be transformed into the openly gay zoo operator turned madman in an eight-episode limited series centered around a Texas monthly article, “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad. The series is set to be produced by CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television Studio with Dan Lagana serving as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

The story centers around Joe Schreibvogel, a.k.a Joe Exotic, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Though Cage has been keeping himself busy with a gang of B-movies and what would be considered straight to DVD projects, this is a huge coup for the one time Academy Award winning actor who’s looking to get back in the limelight he once thoroughly enjoyed in his career. The man was once married to Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

No word on when the series will be releasing or even begin filming at this point, but we expect them to pull the trigger ASAP as this is the second announced Tiger King scripted series in 2020. Not too long ago it was announced that SNL star Kate McKinnon was tapped to play the role of Carole Baskin in Universal Content Production’s take on the Joe Exotic saga but have yet to cast a Joe Exotic or even land a writer for their project.

Are y’all looking forward to seeing Nicholas Cage as the Tiger King or would you have preferred him to reprise his role as Johnny Blaze in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments.

Nicholas Cage Tapped To Play Joe Exotic In ‘Tiger King’ Scripted Television Series  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

nicholas cage

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald…

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes…
05.06.20
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Close