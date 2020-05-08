CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Reebok Trolls Michael Jordan For His 1992 Olympics Snub

If you come for the King you best not miss...

Basketball - Dream Team Players

Source: Dimitri Iundt / Getty

If you’ve been tuning into ESPN’s smash docu-series The Last Dance for the past few weeks you’d come to appreciate the new pieces of interesting information that’s been disclosed which have been kept secret for decades that may not mean much now but would’ve been a big deal in the 90’s.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

From Horace Grant possibly dropping dime on MJ’s “Republicans buy sneakers too” political stance to Dennis Rodman’s invention of the whole notion of “management load,” the series is as revealing as can be. But one pretty interesting nugget of information seems to have rubbed Reebok the wrong way. Viewers learned that during the 1992 Olympics gold medal ceremonies, Michael Jordan absolutely refused to be seen wearing his Reebok branded USA outfit on stage and instead he opted to drape himself in an American flag to cover the Reebok logo on his jacket.

Makes sense since Air Jordan was the face of Nike at the time and didn’t want to give the sports apparel rival any free air time on his behalf.

Almost three decades later Reebok has decided to troll Michael Jordan’s antics and have decided to re-release it’s 2018 USA Dream Team inspired USA track jacket with a short video acknowledging MJ’s not so subliminal shot at them by writing, “We would have preferred the flag on the other shoulder.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Shots fired!

The track jacket is currently available on Reebok.com and while we’re sure these will sell like hotcakes (especially among Coronavirus Lockdown Protestors and Trump supporters), we honestly doubt Michael Jordan is losing any sleep over the clap back.

Jordan Brand should respond by dropping another round of retro Nike Air Jordan VII Olympic joints (PLEASE!). Just sayin.’

Reebok Trolls Michael Jordan For His 1992 Olympics Snub  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Michael Jordan , reebok

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Has Passed Away…

Rep. Maxine Waters' sister has lost her battle with COVID-19.
05.11.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…

The tension, frustration, and anxiety over COVID-19 is leading to some rather disturbing violence over the past couple of weeks.
05.11.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…

This doesn’t seem like the best concert experience, but we’re sure some people will be front and center to enjoy…
05.08.20
21-Year-Old Sean Reed Fatally Shot By Indianapolis Police…

21-year-old Sean Reed was tased and fatally shot in Indianapolis, Indiana while streaming on Facebook live after a high-speed chase…
05.08.20
The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald…

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes…
05.06.20
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Close