CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 13, 2020: Another Teen Dead — Gospel Artist Killed — Coronavirus Update

1. Donald Trump Lawyers Argue Before The Supreme Court To Keep Tax, Bank Records Sealed

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

What You Need To Know:

The long-awaited question over whether Donald Trump can reject subpoenas and keep his tax and financial records sealed was presented by phone to the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday.

2. Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting Identified As Houston Gospel Artist

What You Need To Know:

The family of Adrian Medearis would like to know how a pullover by Houston police for suspicion of a DUI, resulted in the death of the choir director.

3. Coronavirus Update: Death Rate In Majority Black Communities Are More Than Triple The National Average

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

What You Need To Know: 

As the pandemic continues to upend lives around the globe, data on its effect on black Americans continues to echo the need for racial and healthcare equality.

4. Adrein Green: Another Teen Dead In A Stand Your Ground Case In Sanford, Florida

What You Need To Know:

Eight years after Trayvon Martin was murdered by George Zimmerman, there is another “Stand Your Ground” shooting death with an interesting twist.

5. A Matter of Privilege: Anti-Lockdown Demonstrators Brandish Guns & Rocket Launchers In Sandwich Shop

What You Need To Know:

Last weekend, photos of armed anti-lockdown demonstrators have gone viral as the group entered a downtown Raleigh, North Carolina Subway sandwich shop with weapons slung over their shoulders.  

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 13, 2020: Another Teen Dead — Gospel Artist Killed — Coronavirus Update  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

sybil wilkes

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Obamagate: Trump’s Latest Attempt To Smear President Barack…

On Mother's Day, President Trump unleash a Twitter tirade, accusing the former president of crimes that he was unable to…
05.13.20
Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Has Passed Away…

Rep. Maxine Waters' sister has lost her battle with COVID-19.
05.11.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…

The tension, frustration, and anxiety over COVID-19 is leading to some rather disturbing violence over the past couple of weeks.
05.11.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…

This doesn’t seem like the best concert experience, but we’re sure some people will be front and center to enjoy…
05.08.20
21-Year-Old Sean Reed Fatally Shot By Indianapolis Police…

21-year-old Sean Reed was tased and fatally shot in Indianapolis, Indiana while streaming on Facebook live after a high-speed chase…
05.08.20
The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald…

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes…
05.06.20
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
Close