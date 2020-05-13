CLOSE
Brandy Reacts To ‘Vocal Bible’ Nickname, Her Favorite Vocalists And Who’d She Want For A Biopic! [EXCLUSIVE]

Brandy

Source: Derek Blanks / eOne

Brandy checks in with Sky Houston from the Houston BMW Studios to not only reflect and be proud as a mother but also detail her new single “Baby Mama” with Chance The Rapper, what she thinks of “The Vocal Bible” nickname, how God has kept her close during quarantine, her favorite vocalists and who would be good for her biopic?!

“When I first heard it, it was very intimidating,” Brandy says of the “Vocal Bible” nickname. “Like, ‘Oh my God, the pressure!’ I felt that I had to live up to that and I would get antsy and anxious in certain moments when I’m trying to create something new but, I really had to sit with it and once I understood it better it felt really good that someone would say that.”

Watch the full interview below.

Brandy Reacts To ‘Vocal Bible’ Nickname, Her Favorite Vocalists And Who’d She Want For A Biopic! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Brandy

Close