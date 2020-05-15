CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

This Ciara & Russell Selfie Is Total #QuarantineCoupleGoals

This duo is happy and crazy in love!

The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Sadly, Future has been on Twitter talking about “let the streets pay her way,” showing that even inching closer to 40-years-old each day, he still is hellbent on being a juvenile and steam pressed f*ckboi. Meanwhile, Ciara is at home, living her best life.

Enter: this beautiful selfie of the singer and soulmate and husband Russell Wilson, looking more in love than ever.

“Cuarentena Amor Con Mi Amor @DangeRussWilson ❤,” she expectant mother wrote on Instagram with the cutest picture of the duo.

Rocking her long blonde tresses and glasses, her hubby, also dressed in black, with his head nestled on her shoulder.

Look at all the glow!

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

 

The love between them is undeniable. While folks, mostly toxic brothas, want to talk about corny Russell is, we appreciate a Black man that adores and cherishes his wife and isn’t afraid to show his sensitive and vulnerable side.

“From Breakfast in Bed in Bed to Late Night Fun To Everyday..I Am Loved. Grateful for You 3. @DangeRussWilson #HappyMothersDay, Ciara wrote on Mother’s Day with this romantic video.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Don’t get it twisted, the two can get on each other’s nerves, which we saw in this video of Russ not being happy about Ciara filing her nails a home.

“When the nail shop is closed,” the expectant mother captioned in a post on Instagram with a video of her sitting next to Russell.

“This is how it goes, ladies,” she says and she vigorously files each of her long nails.

Meanwhile, Russell couldn’t be more over it. Yet, catching her soul mate’s expression, she says, “Just another day of quarantine” and keeps on filing, to which Russell rolls his eyes again, probably wishing the shops would open ASAP.

Hilarious!

View this post on Instagram

When the nail shop is closed 🤣. #QurantineLife

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

The couple that plays together, stays together…and we see them in this, forever.

PHOTOS: Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump
20 photos

This Ciara & Russell Selfie Is Total #QuarantineCoupleGoals  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ciara

Videos
Latest
Ahmaud Arbery’s Alleged Murderer Was Encouraged By Cops…

It appears that police pushed for Gregory McMichael to keep tabs on the neighborhood, most especially the house under construction…
05.18.20
Black Delivery Driver Blocked From Doing Job By…

An Oklahoma Black man who was doing his job was detained for more than half an hour by white men…
05.18.20
Father Builds At-Home Graduation Ceremony For Daughter [VIDEO]

Nothing will stop a father's love for his daughter.
05.15.20
#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor Killed While Sleeping After Police…

A Kentucky community is left looking for answers two months after police shoot and kill a Black woman in her…
05.14.20
Obamagate: Trump’s Latest Attempt To Smear President Barack…

On Mother's Day, President Trump unleash a Twitter tirade, accusing the former president of crimes that he was unable to…
05.13.20
Maxine Waters Reveals Her Sister Has Passed Away…

Rep. Maxine Waters' sister has lost her battle with COVID-19.
05.11.20
McDonald’s Employee Shot After Telling Customer To Wear…

The tension, frustration, and anxiety over COVID-19 is leading to some rather disturbing violence over the past couple of weeks.
05.11.20
Concerts Are Returning Soon And Here Are The…

This doesn’t seem like the best concert experience, but we’re sure some people will be front and center to enjoy…
05.08.20
21-Year-Old Sean Reed Fatally Shot By Indianapolis Police…

21-year-old Sean Reed was tased and fatally shot in Indianapolis, Indiana while streaming on Facebook live after a high-speed chase…
05.08.20
The Lincoln Project Takes Aim At President Donald…

The political action committee, led by George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway, slams the former business mogul and makes…
05.06.20
Close