Sunken Place Soldier Tristan Thompson Files Libel Suit Against Woman Who Claims He’s The Papi

NBA baller Tristan Thompson is suing. The current Cleveland Cavalier and Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy is suing the woman who claims he fathered her kid.

Thompson was in a relationship with the woman way before he got with Kim Kardashian’s sister, but he feels she has sullied his good name. And considering a DNA test reportedly proved he’s not the papi, it sounds like an open and shut case.

