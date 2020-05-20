CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Petty Prez: President Trump May Block Unveiling Of Obama Presidential Portrait

The White House has a long-running tradition of displaying the portrait of past presidents but the former business mogul's assumed dislike of his predecessor might win out.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama Portraits - Washington, DC

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Political observers have long noted that President Donald Trump and his rise to power came on the heels of his freewheeling and often contentious stances against his political opposition. In recent weeks, the divide has grown as chatter is brewing that Trump may elect not to unveil his predecessor President Barack Obama‘s presidential portrait, which would disrupt a decades-log tradition.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

A report from NBC News highlights the potential for Trump to bypass the ceremonial display of the portrait inside the White House, an act Obama himself partook of when unveiling his predecessor President George W. Bush’s portrait. However, Trump has made it clear that he is no friend of Obama or his past policies, and has adopted stances from conservative pundits and groups who believe that the former senator is guilty of crimes that Trump has vaguely described as “Obamagate.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

From NBC News:

Yet this modern ritual won’t be taking place between Obama and President Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the matter. And if Trump wins a second term in November, it could be 2025 before Obama returns to the White House to see his portrait displayed among every U.S. president from George Washington to Bush.

Trump is unconcerned about shunning yet another presidential custom, and he has attacked Obama to an extent no other president has done to a predecessor. Most recently he’s made unfounded accusations that Obama committed an unspecified crime.

Obama, for his part, has no interest in participating in the post-presidency rite of passage so long as Trump is in office, the people familiar with the matter said.

Read the full piece here.

Photo: Getty

Petty Prez: President Trump May Block Unveiling Of Obama Presidential Portrait  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

President Barack Obama , President Donald Trump

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After Two…

Georgia law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the tragic death of…
05.20.20
Black Hairdresser Says She Was Harassed, While White…

Fort Worth's Britanny Brown claims she was unfairly called out by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations on Facebook.
05.20.20
Tennessee Software Exec Fired After Sharing Racist Obama…

Gary Casper, who was up until recently the vice president for information technology at Chattanooga-based Transcard, shared an offensive meme…
05.19.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Alleged Murderer Was Encouraged By Cops…

It appears that police pushed for Gregory McMichael to keep tabs on the neighborhood, most especially the house under construction…
05.18.20
Black Delivery Driver Blocked From Doing Job By…

An Oklahoma Black man who was doing his job was detained for more than half an hour by white men…
05.18.20
Father Builds At-Home Graduation Ceremony For Daughter [VIDEO]

Nothing will stop a father's love for his daughter.
05.15.20
Close