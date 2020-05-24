CLOSE
Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Russell Simmons & More To Honor Andre Harrell In Tribute Special

A commercial-free tribute in honor of the late Andre Harrell is set to air on BET, BET Jams, BET Soul, REVOLT TV and TV One Sunday (May 24).

The tribute, dubbed “Mr. Champagne and Bubbles,” one of Harrell’s many nicknames, will feature a who’s who of celebrity from Chris Rock to Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Naomi Campbell, Lee Daniels, Clarence Avant, Russell Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons, Robin Thicke and more.

Harrell, who founded Uptown Records in 1986, helped spearhead New Jack Swing in the late 1980s as well as influenced the careers of Mary J. Blige, Heavy D & the Boyz, Al B. Sure!, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, passed away earlier this month at the age of 59.

