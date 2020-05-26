CLOSE
Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Out Of The Hospital, Recovering From The Rona At Home

Hopefully the Knicks legend is past the worst of it as the coronavirus is unpredictable...

Villanova v Georgetown

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

When NBA great and Knicks legend Patrick Ewing announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 last week the NBA world was shocked and saddened as they poured out their support for the legendary center on social media.

Luckily for the Big Apple big man, he’s been able to fend off that notorious 2nd week crash and has been released from the hospital and make his way home for quarantine. In a twitter post from Patrick Ewing Jr. yesterday, the namesake of the 57-year-old NBA Hall of Famer thanked the hospital staff for the care they provided his father. and announced that the Knicks great is now recovering in the comfort of his own home.

“My father is now home and getting better. We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

Already the coronavirus has touched some of the biggest names in entertainment including the likes of Scarface, Tom Hanks, and Westside Gunn, while unfortunately taking the life of Fred The Godson (R.I.P.).

Luckily for the Knicks all-time leading scorer he was able to fend off the ICU and intubation as it’s been reported that once a COVID-19 infected person needs to be put on a ventilator, there’s an 80% chance they won’t make it.

Prayers up for Patrick Ewing and everyone else currently going through the Rona motions.

Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Out Of The Hospital, Recovering From The Rona At Home  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

