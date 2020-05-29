CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 29, 2020: 100,000 Deaths — Violent Protests Continue — Black Girl Magic

1. George Floyd Murder Update

What You Need To Know:

Video was released Monday night of a white police officer with a knee on the neck of African American George Floyd.

2. Christian Cooper Accepts Apology As NYC Officials Call For Police Probe Of White Woman’s 911 Call In Central Park

What You Need To Know:

Christian Cooper, the African American man who released video of a white woman calling police because she felt threatened in Central Park, says he accepts her apology if she is sincere.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Hits Grim Milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths

What You Need To Know: 

On Thursday, the death toll of the pandemic exceeded 100,000, making the U.S. the country with the highest number of deaths and infections in the world. African Americans continue to make up a disproportionate share of coronavirus deaths in this country, according to an analysis of CDC data.

4. Video Reveals Black Police Officer Choking Black Motorist

What You Need To Know:

An investigation is underway following the release of a video showing a Black Jackson, Mississippi police officer grabbing a young Black motorist around the neck or head.

5. Black Girl Magic: Mother Daughter Doctor Duo

What You Need To Know:

As the coronavirus continues to sweep through the country taking lives at an enormous rate, we at WYKTK continue to highlight and celebrate Black Girl Magic.

