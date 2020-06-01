CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Beyonce’ Speaks Out And Demands Justice For George Floyd [WATCH]

Queen Bey speaks out about her fellow Houstonian George Floyd demanding justice.  In an Instagram, video she says “We’re broken and disgusted, and we cannot normalize this pain.”  Beyonce’ shares that “George is all of our family in humanity. He is our family because he is a fellow American.”

In other news, Steve and Marjorie Harvey bought a mansion in Buckhead Atlanta that was once owned by  Tyler Perry.

 

In the wake of the unjustifiable death of Black Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of officers with the Minneapolis Police Department, more details are emerging. As the story develops, tidbits regarding Floyd’s life are now available to a concerned public. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The most detailed account of the Memorial Day incident that left Floyd, actual age yet to be confirmed, has been compiled by local outlet the Star Tribune. With footage of the incident captured by Minneapolis residents, the exchange between Floyd and four Minneapolis officers has since gone viral. Astoundingly, the city also took swift action firing the four officers involved, with Derek Chauvin, seen kneeling Floyd’s neck, and Tou Thao publicly identified. With an outpouring of support across social media and accounts online from family and friends, many are sharing their memories and found thoughts of Floyd, who was a beloved security guard in Minneapolis. Below, we’ll share what we’ve learned about George Floyd that we’ve been able to pull from public sources. Our deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. May he rest powerfully in peace. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkAPfUVluUM

Beyonce' Speaks Out And Demands Justice For George Floyd [WATCH]

