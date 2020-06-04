Baltimore Police Officers Link Arms With Protestors During March [Video]

Peaceful protests resumed around Maryland Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man killed by police in Minneapolis.

Video from CBS Baltimore showed protestors and police in Baltimore linking arms and marching together.

From the protest today – officers walk with protesters down East Baltimore street @wjz #baltimore pic.twitter.com/URsViWxEie — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) June 4, 2020

Wednesday marked the sixth day of protests across the State of Maryland. There were also protests in Baltimore, Harford and Howard Counties this week.

See Also: Baltimore Police Officers Show Signs of Solidarity With Protestors

