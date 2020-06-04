CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Police Officers Link Arms With Protestors During March [Video]

City Council Protest

Peaceful protests resumed around Maryland Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man killed by police in Minneapolis.

Video from CBS Baltimore showed protestors and police in Baltimore linking arms and marching together.

Wednesday marked the sixth day of protests across the State of Maryland. There were also protests in Baltimore, Harford and Howard Counties this week.

