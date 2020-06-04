CLOSE
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Don't wait until the last minute and miss out on participating in what could be the most consequential election of our lives.

With a public health crisis and police violence dominating the news cycle, it might be easy to forget that there is an important national election coming up in just a few short months. Voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, you won’t be able to participate if you haven’t registered to vote.

With all of the efforts underway to suppress votes, it’s important to take steps to make sure that not only are you registered but also that you’re on your local voter rolls so that there is no issue when you try to vote on Election Day.

This year’s election presents a unique set of circumstances that might result in more people than average trying to mail their votes or cast absentee ballots. Therefore, with all of these factors colliding ahead of what is sure to be one of the most consequential presidential elections of everybody’s lifetimes, the stakes are high for voters to make sure all of their electoral i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed.

The first step in doing so is determining from which state you plan to vote and then contacting the local board of elections. From there you can determine voter registration deadlines, which are enforced and can keep someone from voting.

If you’re a first-time voter, no problem! Here’s a quick public service announcement to help guide you through the process of registering to vote and casting your first ballot.

If you’re a seasoned voting veteran and have already registered, that’s great! But for democracy’s sake, you still should double-check that you remain registered to ensure that no technicality or loophole prevents you from participating on Election Day.

Vote.org has a handy online tool that helps people figure out voter registrations deadlines in their states. Click here to learn more about how and when to register to vote on Election Day.

