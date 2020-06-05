CLOSE
Front Page News: The Latest On The Cases Of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery [WATCH]

As we lay George Floyd to rest, one of three memorials were held yesterday (June 4) in Minneapolis. There will be two memorials to follow in North Carolina, where he was born and Houston, Texas, where he lived prior to moving to Minnesota. Reverend Al Sharpton says there is a march on Washington planned in August that will be led by other black families who have experienced death by the hands of police officers.

The case of Ahmaud Arbery just got deeper with more evidence that he was being hunted by the group of white men much more than the video showed.

Finally, today is Breonna Taylor’s birthday so #SayHerName and continue to fight for justice for her.

[caption id="attachment_85649" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: SETH HERALD / Getty[/caption] What type of impact has the protests actually had in America? 2020 will officially go down as one of the longest chapters in history books. The coronavirus pandemic had us in the first half, but the Black Lives Matter movement has definitely started a present-day revolution. Due to the excessive display of black lives lost on social media, people all over the world have come together to protest for the rights of African-Americans. The recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor have caught national attention and have already started to spark changes around the country. Nationally, we’ve seen the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison increase the charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd-degree murder. The other three officers that were on site on the death of George Floyd have been charged with 2nd-degree murder. Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made headlines with the immediate firing & charges brought against six police officers in Atlanta as well. But what else has changed in law enforcement or for the black community? Though your timelines may be filled with negative moments, here are some actual results legally and culturally that the protests have already brought about nationwide.

Front Page News: The Latest On The Cases Of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery [WATCH]

