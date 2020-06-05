Chef Bourdeaux is bringing his hometown to your kitchen with his New Orleans style gumbo recipe!

He breaks down his unique way to make the perfect gumbo. First, you need to start off with making a roux and getting some key ingredients like onions, peppers, okra, and celery together.

He added nine different types of meat including seafood. Listen to the rest to find out the perfect way to make this at home!

Quarantine Meals: New Orleans Style Gumbo Recipe [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com