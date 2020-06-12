Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is America’s most popular governor, according to Rolling Stone.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The magazine awarded Hogan with honor citing his early actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

They also applauded him for not being afraid to voice his opinion when he disagrees with President Donald Trump.

See Also: Hogan: 500K Coronavirus Tests From South Korea Sent to Maryland

Source: CBS Baltimore

Governor Larry Hogan Dubbed Most Popular U.S. Governor By Rolling Stone was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: