CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Governor Larry Hogan Dubbed Most Popular U.S. Governor By Rolling Stone

Coronavirus press briefing by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is America’s most popular governor, according to Rolling Stone.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The magazine awarded Hogan with honor citing his early actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

They also applauded him for not being afraid to voice his opinion when he disagrees with President Donald Trump.

See Also: Hogan: 500K Coronavirus Tests From South Korea Sent to Maryland

Source: CBS Baltimore

Governor Larry Hogan Dubbed Most Popular U.S. Governor By Rolling Stone  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Gov. Larry Hogan , Maryland

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Gay Tupac aka Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett…

Remember Jussie Smollet? Yes the actor is still around and is now attempting to leverage the current civil uprising for…
06.12.20
‘Boycott Starbucks’ Trends Once Again After Company Bans…

The company faces backlash for their dress code.
06.12.20
Police Report From The Night Breonna Taylor Was…

At a time when the Black community is demanding answers for the death of Black Americans at the hand of…
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…

In a bold move, the sports league announces they are formally distancing themselves from the flag.
06.11.20
#WeAreOne for George Floyd [Exclusive Video]

It’s time to #REPRESENT that #WeAreOne. We have created a special video version of our Chairperson, Cathy Hughes’ “Reality Radio”…
06.10.20
Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White…

Viral videos show that gender doesn't matter when it comes to racial profiling.
06.09.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…

The graphic clip of Patrick Carroll sparks outrage.
06.05.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…

Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an…
06.05.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Close