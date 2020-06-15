CLOSE
Vanessa Bryant Says She Had To Block Fan Pages To Continue To Heal

After the passing of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in January, his fans have celebrated them both with a slew of fan pages and posts on Instagram. While this is appreciated by his family, his wife Vanessa revealed that it has been extremely difficult to log on every day and see so many pictures of them. She recently revealed on social media that she and their oldest daughter, Natalia, had to do some blocking in order to stop the pictures from appearing on their Explore page on their Instagram accounts.

“[Natalia] and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it’s been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our Explore page,” she posted on her Instagram story. “Blocking the fan pages has changed the algorithm. We [love] you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing, not because we don’t appreciate your love.”

Bryant also made her Instagram account private during this time.

Since their deaths in a plane crash that also killed seven others, Mrs. Bryant has shared the pain she has been experiencing on social media during what used to be or would’ve been joyous family occasions. Sadly, Gianna died before her 14th birthday.

“Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you,” she wrote in a tribute post to Gianna on her birthday. “You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!”

Gianna, known as Gigi among family and close friends, also would’ve graduated 8th grade this year as well. 

