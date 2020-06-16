CLOSE
No Cashiers In Walmart?: Megastore Testing Self-Checkout Only System

Walmart is considering giving its customers a no cashier shopping experience with less interaction which could be a safer option moving forward in this pandemic.

The company held a test of the new self checkout process in one of their stores in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

A spokesperson for the company told FOX Business that Walmart Super-center Store #359 is removing its conveyor belt lanes and replacing them with self-checkout counters. The goal is to see if the increased use of self-checkout will speed up purchases while providing a safer experience for shoppers through less interaction.

According to the company, employees will be available to help with self-checkout and will also check out groceries like normal for those who want the traditional shopping experience.

If the test run is successful, the new design could be rolled out to stores across the country, but the timing will depend on customer and employee feedback, according to the company.

Source: FOX

