CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Atlanta Cop Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Had Record Of Misconduct Complaints

Garrett Rolfe was also cited for using excessive force among the dozen complaints.

Protests Continue In Atlanta After Police Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

More details are emerging regarding the murder of Atlanta man Rayshard Brooks. It has since come out that the officer that fired the fatal shot had a record of misconduct violations filed against him.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shared in a new report that former Atlanta PD officer Garrett Rolfe was slapped with a dozen misconduct violations, including excessive use of force.

Rolfe, 27, was a seven-year veteran of the force and was reprimanded in 2017 for a use of force with a firearm violation, the only such occurrence on his record.  Among the 12 complaints, all but three were dismissed after internal investigations were launched.

AJC added in its reporting that the officer who arrived on the scene first, Devin Brosnan, did not have a disciplinary record.

Photo: Getty

Atlanta Cop Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Had Record Of Misconduct Complaints  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Atlanata

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Attempt To End…

A win for Dreamers! The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for…
06.18.20
Cops Kicking Rayshard Brooks Is Latest Instance Of…

The Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks is the latest instance in a disturbing series of cops openly disrespecting their…
06.18.20
“Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’ Shortcut Instructs…

A Siri shortcut now makes your iPhone even more essential during a police interaction.
06.18.20
Quaker Oats Recognizes “Racial Stereotype” & Will Remove…

I guess 2020 is the new year of "enlightenment" for some brands.
06.17.20
Enough is Enough: Black Teen, Na’Kia Crawford of…

We are losing too many people to senseless violence.
06.17.20
Stephen A. Smith Slams ‘Foolish’ NBA Stars If…

He goes off on Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard.
06.16.20
White Woman Caught Setting Fire To Atlanta Wendy’s…

The murder of Rayshard Brooks sent shockwaves through an already exhausted community, sparking more protests but police are looking for…
06.16.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…

After nearly 100 years in business, the Johnson & Johnson brand is finally creating inclusive products that reflect the reality…
06.16.20
2 Black Men Found Hanging From A Tree…

People are searching for answers after three men were found hanging from trees in recent days.
06.16.20
Beyonce graduation
Beyonce Writes Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

As George Floyd’s case has taken the lead and has garnered the most attention of all the cases which we…
06.15.20
Close