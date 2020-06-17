This Black Music Month, we’re celebrating the best of Baltimore talent.
Meet Meek and Eb. Check out the rappers’ full interview with Nori Nori below.
See Also: Charm City Spotlight: Artists, Sign Up For A Chance To Be Featured
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.
Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!Follow @magicbaltimore
Charm City Spotlight: Meek & Eb was originally published on 92q.com