CLOSE
Charm City Spotlight
HomeCharm City Spotlight

Charm City Spotlight: Meek & Eb

Meek and Eb

Source: Photo Submission / other

This Black Music Month, we’re celebrating the best of Baltimore talent.

Meet Meek and Eb. Check out the rappers’ full interview with Nori Nori below.

See Also: Charm City Spotlight: Artists, Sign Up For A Chance To Be Featured

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Charm City Spotlight: Meek & Eb  was originally published on 92q.com

Charm City Spotlight

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Attempt To End…

A win for Dreamers! The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for…
06.18.20
Cops Kicking Rayshard Brooks Is Latest Instance Of…

The Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks is the latest instance in a disturbing series of cops openly disrespecting their…
06.18.20
“Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’ Shortcut Instructs…

A Siri shortcut now makes your iPhone even more essential during a police interaction.
06.18.20
Quaker Oats Recognizes “Racial Stereotype” & Will Remove…

I guess 2020 is the new year of "enlightenment" for some brands.
06.17.20
Enough is Enough: Black Teen, Na’Kia Crawford of…

We are losing too many people to senseless violence.
06.17.20
Stephen A. Smith Slams ‘Foolish’ NBA Stars If…

He goes off on Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard.
06.16.20
White Woman Caught Setting Fire To Atlanta Wendy’s…

The murder of Rayshard Brooks sent shockwaves through an already exhausted community, sparking more protests but police are looking for…
06.16.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…

After nearly 100 years in business, the Johnson & Johnson brand is finally creating inclusive products that reflect the reality…
06.16.20
2 Black Men Found Hanging From A Tree…

People are searching for answers after three men were found hanging from trees in recent days.
06.16.20
Beyonce graduation
Beyonce Writes Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

As George Floyd’s case has taken the lead and has garnered the most attention of all the cases which we…
06.15.20
Close