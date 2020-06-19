CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational

Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up Black Hair Products Anymore

It's been time that drugstores around the country stop treating Black women like criminals by hiding our products in anti-theft cases.

Daily Life In New York City Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

It doesn’t come as a surprise that after Walmart announced that they will no longer lock up the Black hair care products in their stores, other popular drugstore chains followed suit.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

According to the Associated Press, Walgreens announced last week that they too will stop placing hair styling goods used by mostly African-American women in anti-theft cases.

“We are currently ensuring multicultural hair care and beauty products are not stored behind locked cases at any of our stores,” Walgreens said in a statement emailed to the AP.

CVS also jumped in late last week, telling the Business Insider that they will no longer discriminate against customers of color, as it goes against their “nondiscrimination policy.”

“We have a firm nondiscrimination policy that applies to all aspects of our business, and our product protection measures have never been based on the race or ethnicity of our customers. After reviewing the security measures we have in place for many different products and categories, we are taking steps in our stores to ensure that no hair, beauty, or personal-care products for communities of color are kept in locked displays or shelving units.”

Now, this move doesn’t come as too much of a shock, given that in the wake of the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, this country is having a public reckoning when it comes to race. That, and people are not afraid to call out companies, including this tweet:

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

While it’s unclear how many stores at CVS and Walgreens were locking up our products, but It’s about time that these stores finally rid away with the notion that Black women, who spend billions each year on hair care, are stealing off their shelves.

Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up Black Hair Products Anymore  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

black hair care , Walgreens

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Apple Plays It Safe, Closes 11 Stores Following…

In case you forgot, COVID-19 is still here. Apple isn't taking any chances following a spike in cases across the…
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…

TikTok teens are using their social media voices and they're loud.
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…

After Quaker Oats announced their rebrand of the famous breakfast brand, Aunt Jemima's family is upset about this change.
06.22.20
Video Shows NYPD Cop Choking Black Man Weeks…

A Queens man is caught on camera in a graphic encounter with the police.
06.22.20
Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At…

The Ex- Minnesota officer is out on bail where he was found shopping at a local supermarket and a resident…
06.22.20
Range Rover Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary With Limited-Edition…

One of the most classic car silhouettes is aging like fine wine. The Range Rover is turning 50 and you…
06.22.20
Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s…

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering invites people to log on…
06.20.20
Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up…

It's been time that drugstores around the country stop treating Black women like criminals by hiding our products in anti-theft…
06.22.20
Juneteenth Flag At Fenway Park
What Do The Symbols On The Juneteenth Flag…

Currently there is a modern day civil rights movement taking place in this country as people are coming together from…
06.19.20
Juneteenth: The History, Legacy & How To Celebrate

What was born out of emancipation in Texas has become a global celebration of Black freedom.
06.19.20
Close