Mother of Boy Who Drowned Is Suing Carl Crawford For $1 Million Claiming He’s Responsible

Last month, two people drowned on former major league baseball player Carl Crawford’s property. One of the victims was a 5-year-old boy.

Now, according to TMZ, the mother of this child is suing Crawford. She claims he is responsible for her son’s death and is suing him for $1 million.

In the documents, Liban Hersi claims that Crawford didn’t do enough to prevent her son’s untimely death on May 16.

Hersi says her son was visiting Crawford with a family friend for a party at his mansion in Harris County, Texas.

She said Crawford had a huge pool but no fencing around it.

When Hersi’s son fell into the water, the woman who jumped in to save him also drowned.

Hersi claims there was no alarm system for the pool and the swimming hole was “unreasonably dangerous.”

She’s suing for wrongful death, asking for $1 million in damages.

As we reported earlier, after the incident Crawford released a statement on his Instagram page.

“My heart’s heavy. The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever. I’m at a loss for words. I’ve struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who’ve passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest. They are the first and last thing I think of these days. Please keep them in your prayers. I know I always will.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

