NAACP Moving Headquarters From Baltimore To Washington, D.C.

NAACP President Cornell William Brooks Discusses August March From Selma To D.C.

The NAACP is packing up its headquarters in Baltimore and heading about 50 miles south.

In a news release, the civil rights organization said its planning to settle in at the Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs at 2000 14th Street NW in Washington, D.C. The NAACP’s current headquarters is located at 4805 Mt. Hope Drive in northwest Baltimore.

As for the reason for the move, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said the organization wanted to “be even more proactive in serving the Black community” in the nation’s capital.

“This development venture will fuel the reinvigoration of the NAACP envisioned three years ago,” he said in the release. “As we have witnessed over the last month, our country is on the cusp of real change that is long overdue. A new home in Washington will allow us to not only fully participate in the growth of this great city, but to also amplify the voices of the Black people as we fight for the crucial policy changes and economic empowerment needed in communities across the country.”

There’s no timeline for the move at this time, but the organization said it will happen as part of a redevelopment of the Reeves Center which will include office space and affordable housing.

