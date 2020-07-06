CLOSE
Phaedra Parks Explains Why She’s Celibate With Her Current Boyfriend Medina

When we reported that Phaedra Parks and her boyfriend Medina Islam were going to be on “Marriage Bootcamp,” many wondered what issues the couple hoped to address.

There are a few. Islam, 35, accused Parks of not being affectionate. They both agreed that they need to work on communication. And later, we learned that the couple had yet to have sex.

Phaedra, 46, flippantly made remarks about her sex being too much for Medina to handle right now. But during a recent interview with Hollywood LifeParks shared the real reason she’s decided to hold off on sharing that level of intimacy with Islam.

“Well, it’s a decision I made [myself.] Medina was definitely totally against it, but for myself, I needed to know him in an intimate way outside of a physically intimate way because prior to Medina I dated a guy in Chicago. And that was a long-distance relationship and it was very passionate, but when we became physical, it hindered us getting to know each other intimately on any other level.”

The relationship in Chicago Parks was referencing was one she shared with radio personality Tone Kapone.

While the reason for their split was never confirmed, there were rumors that Kapone was interested in appearing on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alongside Parks, and when it became clear that was not going to be an option, the relationship fizzled.

But sources told The Jasmine Brandthere was no bad blood between the couple, things, “just didn’t work out.”

Parks didn’t want to repeat that same behavior in her new relationship.

“And so I wanted to make sure that this time [that] I wasn’t blinded by the passion and that I really knew who Medina was as a person. Because that can sometimes change your thoughts about a man in a good way and in bad way. I wanted to know that I was not rushing into a physical relationship in this scenario. He was obviously totally against it, but I had to do what was best for me.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Phaedra Parks Explains Why She’s Celibate With Her Current Boyfriend Medina  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

