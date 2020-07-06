Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

This morning during Gary’s Tea, Rickey Smiley shared that his daughter Aaryn Smiley was shot in Houston over the holiday weekend on the way to get food at a Whataburger.

Rickey said that Aaryn, who is currently in the hospital recovering, is well and she will have to undergo surgery.

This story is developing. Listen to the clip and keep his family lifted in prayer.

