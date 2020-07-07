CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Company Tied To Gov. Hogan Received Coronavirus Relief Loan

Governor Larry Hogan holds a press conference announcing Stage One of the 'Maryland roadmap to Recovery.' Governor's Reception Room State House

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Data released Monday shows governors of at least 8 states have ties to companies that received loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is among that group. A commercial real estate brokerage firm started by him reportedly received a loan.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The firm reportedly received a loan between $150,000 and $350,000. . It is legal for businesses owned by elected officials to apply for and receive the loans, which are forgivable if used to preserve jobs.

Hogan stepped aside from the company when he was elected governor. His assets are managed by a trust.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Celebrate Blackout Day! Buy Black: Where To Shop
40 photos

Company Tied To Gov. Hogan Received Coronavirus Relief Loan  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Gov. Larry Hogan , Maryland

Videos
Latest
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…

You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day? 
07.07.20
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of…

8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot over the holiday weekend in Atlanta, GA.
07.07.20
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…

Uber launches the "No Mask, No Ride" campaign to protect riders and drivers from coronavirus.
07.06.20
NBA Will Allow Players To Display Social Justice…

This latest move only further showcases how the NBA is more representative of the culture as players were quick to…
07.06.20
Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified

Guillen's family attorney confirmed that the remains discovered last week belonged to the missing Fort Hood soldier.
07.06.20
Man Who Drove Into Black Lives Matter Protesters…

The driver who drove his car into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle, leaving two of them…
07.06.20
FedEx Asks That Washington NFL Team Be Renamed,…

As the world continues to voice the plight of Black people we are reminded that justice needs to be served…
07.06.20
The NBA Season Might Be A Wash Due…

One of America’s favorite pastimes might not have a run in 2020. Coronavirus is making the National Basketball League resuming…
07.06.20
WNBA’s Maya Moore Welcomes Home Man She Sacrificed…

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore is known for being on the front lines to fight against social injustice, so when…
07.06.20
Lawyer Who Pointed Gun At Protestors Says He…

The St. Louis man in a viral video speaks out.
07.02.20
Close