Company Tied To Gov. Hogan Received Coronavirus Relief Loan

Data released Monday shows governors of at least 8 states have ties to companies that received loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is among that group. A commercial real estate brokerage firm started by him reportedly received a loan.

The firm reportedly received a loan between $150,000 and $350,000. . It is legal for businesses owned by elected officials to apply for and receive the loans, which are forgivable if used to preserve jobs.

Hogan stepped aside from the company when he was elected governor. His assets are managed by a trust.

Source: CBS Baltimore

