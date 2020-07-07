CLOSE
Self-Made Millionaire Unnisha Paige Teaches Aspiring Girl Bosses How To Generate Additional Streams Of Income

While we all have some extra time on our hands thanks to social distancing and stay-at-home orders, many of us have realized that we’ve saved a surplus of money by cutting back on the excessive shopping, salon appointments, social outings and restaurant visits. Some of us have even started to rethink our financial habits entirely and instead of spending money, we’ve spent time learning how to increase our finances and generate additional streams of income altogether. Whether it’s finally deciding to develop that business idea, follow a passion or just reassess our financial goals, the extra alone time has given us a lot of time to gain clarity on how to continuously grow our bank accounts, and who doesn’t want a little extra cash?

Enter female entrepreneur and owner of Tax Box Pro, Unnisha Paige, the self-proclaimed girl boss who is teaching her fellow girl bosses how to generate additional streams of income while helping them get tax breaks that many business owners don’t know about.

“I started all of this with $2,000 my freshman year of college and grew it into a multi-million dollar business! It took me 10 years to get where I am. No overnight success,” Paige said. “This is exactly why I started Tax Box Pro, so it would not have to take you 10 plus years to make your first million. Shortly after making my first million, I made the next million in 4 months, and you can do it too. By using my systems, you can avoid making the mistakes that I made. I can teach you the game.”

The deadline to file taxes has been extended through July 15, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Unnisha Paige is here to help every girl boss with all of their tax needs. To contact Unnisha for tax help or more information, visit: https://taxboxprosoftware.com/

Self-Made Millionaire Unnisha Paige Teaches Aspiring Girl Bosses How To Generate Additional Streams Of Income  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

