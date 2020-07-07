Money Matters With Jini Thornton: Why #BlackOutDay2020 Is Important To The Community [WATCH]

Our money expert Jini Thornton explains why #BlackOutDay2020 is important beyond one day. The black dollar is important to the community and why it’s important to shop black. In this time, it’s essential that we take a stance with our dollars and make a difference at the check out aisle.

Today is just the beginning of a movement to consciously think about shopping black all the time. Make a difference in your community by shopping black today and forever where you can.

