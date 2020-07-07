CLOSE
Tiffany Haddish Cuts Her Hair Off On Instagram Live: ‘I Shoulda Been Did This’

Juneteeth celebration outside the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood

Source: Mel Melcon / Getty

We’ve all had one of those days, when you want to cut all your hair off because you’re simply tired of it. Tiffany Haddish had one of those days and shared the experience with her Instagram followers. The Girl’s Trip actress chopped off her faux locs on social media.

“I shoulda been did this,” she said taking scissors to her new growth. “Yes, the edges too boo.”

Haddish’s big chop has sparked a lot of conversation online as to what prompted her to make such a rash decision and cut her hair herself. Some are concerned for her well-being as we’ve seen celebrities like Brittany Spears exhibit similar behavior our of mental illness.

Haddish, who is rumored to be dating rapper Common, was most recently seen protesting for George Floyd where she grew emotional while giving a speech among the people. She later used her platform to raise awareness around the death of Breonna Taylor.

She jokingly announced her run for office and Dave Chappelle as her running mate.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I too am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” she tweeted.

There’s no explanation quite yet for Tiffany’s new do, but in the words of CoCo Chanel, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.”

Tiffany isn’t the only celebrity to do the big chop during the quarantine, Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley debuted her mini afro and even inspired her mother to want to do the same.

Tiffany Haddish Cuts Her Hair Off On Instagram Live: ‘I Shoulda Been Did This’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

