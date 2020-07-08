CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ralph Lauren Releases Limited-Edition COVID-19 Benefit Polo Shirt, Designed By Black Woman

Designed a Black Queen too.

POLO RALPH LAUREN HOPE POLO

Source: POLO RALPH LAUREN HOPE POLO / Polo Ralph Lauren

One of the world’s most beloved fashion houses is stepping up once again to give back to the people. Polo Ralph Lauren’s iconic cotton top has received a very thoughtful update.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

Since its launch in 1972, the Polo shirt has become the signature wearable for RL. The brand wanted to extend an opportunity for self-expression to the Ralph Lauren community, as a way for individuals to share their thoughts, feelings, and creativity, and to have a platform to share it with the world.

The Polo Project: Design for Good was inspired by the hope and optimism that has been expressed and witnessed by people around the globe. Fans and artists were asked to submit an original design concept, inspired by the world today, that could ultimately be chosen as the actual design for a limited-edition Polo shirt.

The Polo App is proud to announce the winning design is now available in a limited-edition release—with 100% of the purchase price going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO). Michelle Smith, an African American artist Illinois, is the lucky winner. Titled “Just Let Me Breathe,” it is inspired by her son.
She detailed the work in a formal press release. “The portrait is my son, and the piece represents hope, for me, in a number of ways. Hope for the safety of young people of color, to be treated as equals in this nation. Hope for the healing of a nation, of the world, from a disease that is rapidly taking loved ones—of all ages, ethnicities, religions—way too soon” she wrote. “Figuratively speaking, my son struggled to breathe in a racially charged society; now there is the physical mask needed to stay safe from the virus. The title of the piece is Just Let Me Breathe. There are days he feels as if he cannot win, but there is always hope waiting to move”.
To honor the shirt’s message, and as part of our pledge to address systemic racism and racial injustice, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation will make a donation of $25,000 to the UNCF (United Negro College Fund).
You can purchase the polo shirt here.
Photo: Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Releases Limited-Edition COVID-19 Benefit Polo Shirt, Designed By Black Woman  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

coronavirus , Ralph Lauren

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be…

Finally, Central Karen is finally going to be charged.
07.09.20
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From…

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study. “Women have a better…
07.08.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Police Chief Defends New York Cop Shown Kneeling…

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud claims a police officer in Schenectady beat him, kneeled on his head and arrested him on his own…
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…

  Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves…
07.08.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family Says She Was Still Alive…

Breonna Taylor's family is once again speaking out about new details regarding the murder of the 26-year old EMT after…
07.08.20
Ten-a-Key Karen Fired From Job After Screaming “White…

Naturally the video was shared on social media by 16-year-old Sierra Gilmer, an activist and board member of the New Generation…
07.07.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…

You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day? 
07.07.20
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of…

8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot over the holiday weekend in Atlanta, GA.
07.07.20
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…

Uber launches the "No Mask, No Ride" campaign to protect riders and drivers from coronavirus.
07.06.20
Close