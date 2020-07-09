CLOSE
Charm City
Gov. Hogan Calling On State Elections Board To Open All Polling Places For November Election

ANNAPOLIS MD - JUNE 03

Gov. Larry Hogan is directing the State Board of Elections to keep all polling places open for the general election in November.

That, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Hogan said the state must send out absentee ballot application requests to all eligible voters and make every effort to promote absentee and early voting as well as voting during off-peak hours.

“Every early voting center should be open and every polling location should be open on Election Day to accommodate anyone who wishes to cast their ballot safely and in person,” reads the letter Hogan sent.

Hogan said he’s concerned about the failures that arose during the primary election.

