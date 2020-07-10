CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine, & New School R&B [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Charlie Wilson joins the show with high energy and lots of laughs! Premiering his new single, “One I Got”, our famous uncle remixed a classic and made another hit.

He talks about how he was inspired for this record, his favorite The GAP Band song, and what he thinks about today’s R&B singers.

While in quarantine he says he’s praying and feels like he’s on vacation feeling like he finally has the time to take it easy and write hit records.

