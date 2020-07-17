CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know: July 17, 2020 — Floyd Family Lawsuit — 87 Protesters Arrested — Proposed Aid to Black Communities

1. Floyd Family Sues Minneapolis Officers Charged In His Death

What You Need To Know:

Attorneys representing the family of George Floyd have filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the four former police officers they charge with his death.

2. 87 Protesters Arrested At Kentucky Attorney General’s Home For Intimidation

What You Need To Know:

Over 100 people marched to and demonstrated at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron this week to seek justice in the murder of Breonna Taylor.

3. Coronavirus Update: Senate Democrats Propose Aid to Black Communities During Pandemic and Beyond in Next Covid-19 Bill

What You Need To Know:

As leaders in government prepare to craft the fifth Covid-19 $1 trillion aid bill, Democrats in the Senate make plans to provide relief to African Americans and other people of color during the pandemic and beyond. 

4. Former First Lady Michelle Obama Enters the World of Podcasts With New Spotify Show

What You Need To Know:

If you’ve missed hearing the greatness that is Michelle Obama, then you’re in luck. The former First Lady will host her own podcast, “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on Spotify.

5. Base10’s Secures $250 Million Fund For Inclusive Entrepreneurship

What You Need To Know:

Base10, the largest Black-led venture capital firm, is making a play to promote inclusive entrepreneurship. Two years after having closed its initial fund of $150 million, Base10 is back with a $250 million investment fund.

WATCH: What You Need To Know: July 17, 2020 — Floyd Family Lawsuit — 87 Protesters Arrested — Proposed Aid to Black Communities  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

