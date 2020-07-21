CLOSE
News
HomeNewsBusiness & Economy

Trader Joe’s Going Through Rebranding After A Petition Called Out It’s Racist Packaging

As more and more companies get hit with a reality check from consumers, Trader Joe’s is the latest to implement a much-needed change.

According to reports from CBS News, the popular supermarket chain has publicly announced that they will be creating new branding for some of their international food products, which currently feature attempts at international variations on classic Trader Joe’s name. This comes following a Change.org petition making headlines for calling on the company to do just that, even though the petition only had a couple thousand signatures. 

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“The grocery chain labels some of its ethnic foods with modifications of “Joe” that belies a narrative of exoticism that perpetuates harmful stereotypes,” the petition reads. “For example, “Trader Ming’s” is used to brand the chain’s Chinese food, “Arabian Joe” brands Middle Eastern foods, “Trader José” brands Mexican foods, “Trader Giotto’s” is for Italian food, and “Trader Joe San” brands their Japanese cuisine.”

Trader Joe’s response was in agreeance with the petition, claiming that they had already begun the long process of switching up their branding prior to the petition being put forth. Still, the petition is what led to them letting their shoppers know about the change, publicly.

“While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day,” company spokeswoman Kenya Friend-Daniel.

Friend-Daniel sent out a similar statement to USA TODAY, which said the following:

“At this time, I don’t have an exact date but we expect to have the work completed very soon. Packaging for a number of the products has already been changed, but there’s a small number of products in which the packaging is still going through the process.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Trader Joe’s Going Through Rebranding After A Petition Called Out It’s Racist Packaging  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Trader Joe's

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump’s Secret ‘Gestapo’ Police Are Coming To A…

Federal agents who have been eerily compared to the Gestapo are expected to be coming to several "diverse cities" soon…
07.22.20
Everything To Know About 15-Year-Old Black Girl Locked…

A Michigan community demands her release.
07.22.20
Two Men Charged In Fourth Of July Lynching…

Two men are in jail for sickeningly racist Independence Day incident that went viral.
07.21.20
Man Dressed As FedEx Driver Murders Son of…

While no suspect nor motive has been established at this point, it wouldn't be out of the question to suspect…
07.21.20
Madden 21 Will Remove Washington Team’s Racist Nickname…

The leading video game developer will no longer feature the former logo, this after the team finally decided to drop…
07.20.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp Sues Atlanta Mayor Keisha…

Mayor Bottoms, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has instituted a mandatory face mask rule to help curtail the spread of…
07.20.20
Zindzi Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Tested Positive For…

Nelson Mandela's youngest daughter Zindzi Mandela died Monday (July 13) at 59 years old.
07.17.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Secoriea Turner’s Suspected Killer Charged With Murder As…

Julian Conley, 19, who is suspected of shooting at a car in Atlanta and killing an 8-year-old girl inside, was…
07.16.20
Close