New Peaches? Actress Drew Sidora and Youtube Star Latoya Ali Rumored To Join “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Cast

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast has resumed filming and from the sounds of it, two new faces will be appearing on the series. According to Love B.Scott, actress Drew Sidora and YouTube star LaToya Ali have signed on to join the cast for season thirteen.

As you may recall, Sidora has been linked to the series in the past, but sources claiming to have inside information regarding the production of the series say that she will be getting a peach, solidifying her spot as a full-time cast member.

As for Ali, sources say that she is slated to receive a peach as well; however, difficulties with her estranged husband, Adam Ali, has presented some hiccups with filming. The couple recently announced their divorce and reportedly, Adam has been resistant to having certain aspects of their lives filmed. It’s unclear whether or not an understanding has been reached; however, the contingency plan is for Ali to appear as a friend of the show. Sidora and Ali are reportedly part of production’s plans to make the series start “trending younger.”

Currently, it remains unclear whether or not NeNe Leakes will be returning after a tumultuous twelfth season, which ended with the reality star calling out Bravo for systemic racism and seemingly co-signing demands for the firing of RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen. Recently, the RHOA veteran denied reports that she was fired from the series.

“It is absolutely not true that Nene has been fired from RHOA,” Leakes’ manager, Steven Grossman told People. “Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be.”

There have been whispers that Leakes was pitching a solo series to E!; however, these reports have yet to be confirmed.

Would you be interested in seeing Sidora and Ali on RHOA this season? Are you hoping to see NeNe return? 

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

New Peaches? Actress Drew Sidora and Youtube Star Latoya Ali Rumored To Join “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Cast  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

