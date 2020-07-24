CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

We Love You Supa

Supa, who is most known for making a million in one day as the founder of The Crayon Case, is making headlines after her fiance Lou cheated again.

Wuzzam Supa

Source: iOne Digital / iOne Digital/Creative Class

I first discovered Supa — real name Raynell Stewart — a few years ago, when her face popped up in a viral video on my Facebook feed. She was reciting the most compelling story…a detailed account of the best sex of her life. It was just one of Supa’s honest and comedic videos from Vine where she had amassed a large following.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Her hood charisma particularly resonated with me. Fast-forward a few years and sis — a young Black woman like me and my girls — parlayed that bag into a vault. Last year, on Cyber Monday, her Crayon Case cosmetics brand made $1.37 million in just one hour. It was beyond inspiring. It was proof Black women can do anything.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

I woke up this morning with my heart aching for her as she faces the ultimate embarrassment. It’s headline news at this point, so I’m sure you’re aware Lou cheated. Again. It’s like a gut punch from Mike Tyson (and no one wants to be punched by Mike Tyson). You know that feeling I’m talking about. Your blood rushing through your body like a tall ocean wave collapsing in on itself. The feeling of your heart palpating when you find out your man (fiancé in this case) cheated on you. Again.

Then the story unfolds, and you relive the pain over and over again because we’re in the digital age. And everything you do is magnified on social media. As if being in a pandemic isn’t enough… Damn Supa.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The screenshots of inappropriate text messages have flooded the net and sting lingers. Lou’s name is in autocomplete on Twitter. And another successful Black woman is exposed. Instantly, Megan Thee Stallion crosses my mind.

Reading Ebro denounce Tory, in a Twitter series this morning, felt triumphant. Hold these nig… men accountable for being trash.

Supa, you are loved. Meg you are loved. Even if the men who claim to love you betray you. We’ve been there, yet can’t imagine how it feels on this level of popularity. But as we have all learned, Black women are resilient nonetheless. And if all else fails, remember even Jay Z cheated on Beyonce.

We’re bumping Lemonade with you. 

We Love You Supa  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Wuzzam Supa

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead At 88

Regis Philbin has died. According to TMZ, the legendary media personality died Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack at…
07.25.20
The Caucasity: Patrolling Patty Tries To Block Black…

A white woman in Los Angeles is being dragged online after a video of her attempting to stop a Black…
07.27.20
What Is Going On?! Black Woman Found Hanging…

Another hanging ruled as a possible suicide...
07.24.20
The Redskins Change Its Name To “Washington Football…

Is a name change THAT hard?
07.24.20
MIT Engineers Create Reusable Face Cover As Effective…

As COVID-19 continues to re-surge the world is taking action to ensure safety. One institution is saying they have created…
07.23.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Charged With Tax Fraud…

Derek Chauvin faces nine felony charges.
07.23.20
NFL Owner ‘Agitated’ At Black History Month Event…

Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson is accused of racist and sexist comments.
07.23.20
Trump’s Secret ‘Gestapo’ Police Are Coming To A…

Federal agents who have been eerily compared to the Gestapo are expected to be coming to several "diverse cities" soon…
07.22.20
Everything To Know About 15-Year-Old Black Girl Locked…

A Michigan community demands her release.
07.22.20
Two Men Charged In Fourth Of July Lynching…

Two men are in jail for sickeningly racist Independence Day incident that went viral.
07.21.20
Close