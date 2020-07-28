CLOSE
Charm City
Gov. Hogan: Rise In COVID-19 Cases Due To Testing, Baltimore Health Commissioner Says No

Governor Larry Hogan holds a press conference announcing Stage One of the 'Maryland roadmap to Recovery.' Governor's Reception Room State House

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan is calling on national labs to do a faster job of processing coronavirus tests as delays are leaving people in limbo about their status for weeks.

The governor spoke to CNN Monday night, telling them Baltimore City is seeing a rise in case because enough testing wasn’t being done.

However, Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa disputed that claim.

“We are seeing the number of new cases increase at a rate higher than what we would expect from an increase in testing capacity alone, and have seen an increase for multiple days in a row,” she said.

Over the weekend, the Maryland Public Interest Research Group wrote a letter to Hogan asking him to shut the state down again.

“We’re in a holding pattern. We have been for the past 30 days,” Hogan told CNN. “We’re continuing to pause. We’re not ready to reopen anything further. Twenty-two states are now rolling things back that they had already reopened. We’re not in that position either.”

Although coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state, hospitalizations have remained flat.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Coronavirus Hospitalizations Remain Flat As Total Cases Exceed 84K In Maryland

See Also: 12 Morgan State University Athletes Test Positive For Coronavirus

Gov. Hogan: Rise In COVID-19 Cases Due To Testing, Baltimore Health Commissioner Says No  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

