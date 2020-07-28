CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Your Racism Is Showing: Sen. Tom Cotton Describes Slavery As A “Necessary Evil”

When speaking about slavery, he described it as a "necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as (Abraham) Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction.” 

Sen. Tom Cotton Ridiculously Describes Racism As A "Necessary Evil"

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

The trash takes when it comes to American history, and the country’s original sin of slavery is mind-boggling.

2020 is not letting up in regards to being a terrible year full of outrageous moments. Case in point, we shift our focus to Sen. Tom Cotton and a ridiculously head*ss statement he made.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

While caping for a bill that would stop federal funding for a new and expansive curriculum on slavery that some school districts are considering using to train educators, Cotton expressed some ridiculousness. When speaking about slavery, he described it as a “necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as (Abraham) Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Speaking with the local newspaper The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Cotton defended his bill that he is pushing that would stop federal funds from being used to support K-12 schools that teach the New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning The 1619 ProjectCotton’s hating on the project is no secret, with him falsely describing it as “a distortion of American history,” further adding “The 1619 Project is left-wing propaganda. It’s revisionist history at its worst.”

Cotton’s bill is basically dead on arrival and has little chance of passing, but that’s not stopping him from flapping his gums. Cotton claims his bill won’t take away “much money,” and added, “but even a penny is too much to go to the 1619 Project in our public schools. The New York Times should not be teaching American history to our kids.”

The Arkansas Senator states that instead of accurately portraying America as “an irredeemably corrupt, rotten and racist country,” the country should be viewed “as an imperfect and flawed land, but the greatest and noblest country in the history of mankind.”

Nikole Hannah-Jones, who wrote The 1619 Project, responded to Cotton’s criticisms directly tweeting at him:

“If chattel slavery — heritable, generational, permanent, race-based slavery where it was legal to rape, torture, and sell human beings for profit — were a “necessary evil” as @TomCottonAR says, it’s hard to imagine what cannot be justified if it is a means to an end.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Cotton’s statement also opened up a can of worms with Twitter users pointing out that Cotton’s family has owned a large farm in Arkansas for seven generations, owned and used slaves, and fought on the side of the confederacy. He has not confirmed that, of course.

Like the late Maya Angelou said:

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Photo: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Your Racism Is Showing: Sen. Tom Cotton Describes Slavery As A “Necessary Evil”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Sen. Tom Cotton

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Donald Trump’s Plan To Throw Fist Pitch At…

Dear Lord, this pathological liar truly has no qualms about making things up on the fly and including unsuspecting parties…
07.29.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Ranting About ‘Coddled’ Black People…

A viral clip shows a demonstration getting heated in Vermont.
07.29.20
Your Racism Is Showing: Sen. Tom Cotton Describes…

The trash takes when it comes to American History, and the country's original sin of slavery is mind-boggling.
07.29.20
9-Year-Old Florida Girl Youngest Resident To Die From…

Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum, a 9-year-old Florida girl who succumbed to the coronavirus, became the youngest resident to die from the…
07.29.20
Trump Says He Won’t Pay Respects To John…

Trump was asked while leaving the White House and heading to North Carolina if he has plans to visit and…
07.28.20
Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead At 88

Regis Philbin has died. According to TMZ, the legendary media personality died Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack at…
07.25.20
The Caucasity: Patrolling Patty Tries To Block Black…

A white woman in Los Angeles is being dragged online after a video of her attempting to stop a Black…
07.27.20
What Is Going On?! Black Woman Found Hanging…

Another hanging ruled as a possible suicide...
07.24.20
The Redskins Change Its Name To “Washington Football…

Is a name change THAT hard?
07.24.20
MIT Engineers Create Reusable Face Cover As Effective…

As COVID-19 continues to re-surge the world is taking action to ensure safety. One institution is saying they have created…
07.23.20
Close