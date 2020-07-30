CLOSE
Charm City
2 Teens Among 4 Shot In Baltimore Overnight

Four people, including two 16-year-old boys, are recovering after several shootings around Baltimore early Thursday.

Officers were first called to a hospital around 12:30 a.m. for a walk-in shooting victim. While there, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. He said he was shot on the 4100 block of West Garrison Avenue.

Fifteen minutes later, officers were called to another area hospital where they found a 62-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Then around 1:23 a.m., officers from the Central district heard gunfire and began looking for potential witnesses, victims and suspects.

They were able to find a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds on the 1200 block of West North Avenue. They also saw a car speeding away from the scene. Police were able to follow the car to a local hospital where they discovered a second victim, another 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to contact District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

2 Teens Among 4 Shot In Baltimore Overnight

