CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Loon Prayed At A Mosque As Soon As He Was Released, Transported In Rolls Royce

The Harlem native is prepping a comeback; Inshallah.

Loon

Source: @og_infamouspop / Instagram

After nine years of imprisonment, Loon is finally a free man. He is making the most of his first couple of days out.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on HipHopDX the Harlem native is grateful to able to move on his own accord without being told what to do and when to do it. Last week U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle granted him an early release prior to his original August 2021 date due to COVID-19 concerns. Upon walking out of the prison system on July 26 he made a big splash onto social media. On July 31 the first photo showed him, Akon’s brother Bu and two other friends in front of a Roll Royce car. His manager’s caption read “Yeah we are back like we never left. Still Brothers still solid. Met @__bu through @loon.tv and we have been together ever since . #Brothers Alhamdulillah”.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

As a practicing Muslim he made sure to visit a Masjid. He detailed the joy of being able to pray in a true house of worship in the first time in nine years to former Outlaw rapper Napoleon. “I’d done prayed in cells smaller than your children’s closet. Toilet right here, sink right here – sometimes having to trying to avoid praying to the toilet” he explained. The “I Need A Girl” rapper also called in to The Drink Champs podcast where Dave East was their guest.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In a IG Story post he confirmed he is seeing all the welcome home love but is taking time to reunite with his loved ones. “Thank you the message. I’m currently spending time with my family and loved ones. I shall reply back to you shortly”.

Photo:

Loon Prayed At A Mosque As Soon As He Was Released, Transported In Rolls Royce  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Loon

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just…
08.04.20
Sounds About White: Darren Wilson Will Not Be…

On Thursday (Jul 30), six years after the incident that resulted in the death of then18-year old Michael Brown sparked…
08.04.20
How Did National Watermelon Day Become A Thing?…

As the country settles in for yet another annual installment of National Watermelon Day, no one seems to know the…
08.03.20
Graphic Social Media Videos Claim To Show Georgia…

A riot broke out at Ware State Prison in Georgia and it was apparently documented by inmates who not only…
08.03.20
Tenant Charged With Brutally Killing Landlord Over Unpaid…

A landlord was decapitated by his tenant after a dispute between them over unpaid rent that came as the country…
08.03.20
Google’s Newest Feature Will Make It Easier To…

The search for Black-owned businesses to happily spend our Black dollars has gotten even easier.
08.03.20
Black Woman News Anchor Makes History As First…

Coronavirus vaccines are starting testing now...
08.03.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…

Cain had been hospitalized since July 1 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
07.30.20
‘Umbrella Man’ Who Sparked Riot In George Floyd…

Months after a riot exploded in Minneapolis, police finally identified the man who incited violence during a peaceful protest demanding…
07.30.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Close