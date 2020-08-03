After nine years of imprisonment, Loon is finally a free man. He is making the most of his first couple of days out.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on HipHopDX the Harlem native is grateful to able to move on his own accord without being told what to do and when to do it. Last week U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle granted him an early release prior to his original August 2021 date due to COVID-19 concerns. Upon walking out of the prison system on July 26 he made a big splash onto social media. On July 31 the first photo showed him, Akon’s brother Bu and two other friends in front of a Roll Royce car. His manager’s caption read “Yeah we are back like we never left. Still Brothers still solid. Met @__bu through @loon.tv and we have been together ever since . #Brothers Alhamdulillah”.

As a practicing Muslim he made sure to visit a Masjid. He detailed the joy of being able to pray in a true house of worship in the first time in nine years to former Outlaw rapper Napoleon. “I’d done prayed in cells smaller than your children’s closet. Toilet right here, sink right here – sometimes having to trying to avoid praying to the toilet” he explained. The “I Need A Girl” rapper also called in to The Drink Champs podcast where Dave East was their guest.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In a IG Story post he confirmed he is seeing all the welcome home love but is taking time to reunite with his loved ones. “Thank you the message. I’m currently spending time with my family and loved ones. I shall reply back to you shortly”.

Photo:

Loon Prayed At A Mosque As Soon As He Was Released, Transported In Rolls Royce was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9: