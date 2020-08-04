CLOSE
Rihanna Is The Next Cover For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

Rihanna continues to slay.

(FILE) Rihanna&apos;s Charity Donates $5 Million for Global Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Relief. Rihanna...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Rihanna is back snatching our edges.

 

The superstar has been tapped for the cover the iconic fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar for the September issue.

Making home life look sexy, the Gray Sorrenti photographed shoot which was directed creatively by Jen Brill features Rhi Rhi posing in designer pieces from Chanel, Dior and Miu Miu along with looks from her own Fenty and Savage x Fenty brands.

From taking out the trash pantless to changing a light bulb and rummaging thru the fridge, Rihanna is serving several looks in lacy undies, hot pink Amina Muaddi heels, and several sparkling diamond necklaces along with a vintage Nemesis Records T-shirt that reads: “End racism by any means necessary.”

During the interview besides the aphrodisiacal photo shoot,the style icon discusses the launch of her latest project, Fenty Skin, her goals for her Fenty empire and how her mother shaped her views on beauty.

In regards to the direction she intends to take Fenty Skin, Rihanna revealed that her plan is to bring the same sensibility she brought to Fenty cosmetics to skin care. After spending more than two years developing the line, Rihanna ultimately curated a collection of three multitasking two-in-one products: makeup remover/cleanser, serum/toner, and an SPF moisturizer.

“I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup, and I knew I wanted to make skin care from the very beginning,” Rihanna says. “It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for awhile and test them in different ways. It’s very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time.”

In addition to discussing her newly launched skin care line, Rihanna talked about how instrumental her mother was in her youth, which eventually inspired her to jump into the realm of skin care.

“She knew everything about perfume, skin care, and makeup,” Rihanna said. “She never let me wear makeup, but I was secretly fascinated. So when she’d leave home, I would play around with hers.”

To read the full interview, click here.

Rihanna Is The Next Cover For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

