CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Disney+ Announces Keke Palmer To Voice Activist Character For Revival of The Proud Family

Disney+ has announced that Keke Palmer will be joining the cast of the reboot of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder voicing a new character named Maya.

The streaming platform announced on Twitter that the actress will be taking on the new character Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, who’s a 14-year-old activist.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The original series creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith, executive producer Ralph Farquhar, and co-EP and story editor Calvin Brownare continuing to tell the stories that the cartoon shared in the early 2000s.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” Smith and Farquhar said in a statement reported by Deadline. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The revival Louder and Prouder will pick up the story of the original African-American family centered around the main character Penny Proud and her family and friends.  All of the original cast will be returning to voice their characters including, Kyla Pratt as Penny, Tommy Davidson as Oscar, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Cedric the Entertainer is returning as Uncle Bobby.”

We can assume that the animated favorite will remain on-brand with discussing topics of inclusion, diversity, and the growing up black experience with its title and the introduction of an activist character.

There is no release date set for the show but all previous seasons are available on Disney Plus.

Congratulations Keke on the new role!

Disney+ Announces Keke Palmer To Voice Activist Character For Revival of The Proud Family  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

KeKe Palmer

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Second Grader In Georgia Tests Positive For COVID-19…

This is exactly what parents were afraid of.
08.06.20
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just…
08.04.20
Sounds About White: Darren Wilson Will Not Be…

On Thursday (Jul 30), six years after the incident that resulted in the death of then18-year old Michael Brown sparked…
08.04.20
How Did National Watermelon Day Become A Thing?…

As the country settles in for yet another annual installment of National Watermelon Day, no one seems to know the…
08.03.20
Graphic Social Media Videos Claim To Show Georgia…

A riot broke out at Ware State Prison in Georgia and it was apparently documented by inmates who not only…
08.03.20
Tenant Charged With Brutally Killing Landlord Over Unpaid…

A landlord was decapitated by his tenant after a dispute between them over unpaid rent that came as the country…
08.03.20
Google’s Newest Feature Will Make It Easier To…

The search for Black-owned businesses to happily spend our Black dollars has gotten even easier.
08.03.20
Black Woman News Anchor Makes History As First…

Coronavirus vaccines are starting testing now...
08.03.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…

Cain had been hospitalized since July 1 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
07.30.20
‘Umbrella Man’ Who Sparked Riot In George Floyd…

Months after a riot exploded in Minneapolis, police finally identified the man who incited violence during a peaceful protest demanding…
07.30.20
Close