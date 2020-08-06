CLOSE
Michelle Obama Reveals She’s Dealing With ‘Low-Grade’ Depression

Michelle Obama reveals she's dealing with the blues.

Michelle Obama is an extraordinary woman, but she goes through it just like the rest of us. Our forever FLOTUS took to her new podcast on Wednesday to reveal that she has been dealing with “low-grade depression” partially due to the pandemic and the police brutality we’ve been witnessing.

In a conversation with award-winning journalist Michele Norris, Obama said that she has been struggling with her typical sleep and exercise routines.

“I’m waking up in the middle of the night, ‘cause I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness,” she said. “I try to make sure I get a workout in. Although there have been periods throughout this — quarantine — where I just have felt too low.”

Norris replied that this is unusual for Obama, who agreed.

“It’s a direct result of being out of body, out of mind. Spiritually, these are not fulfilling times. I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression. Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting,” Obama added. 

Mrs. O added that she tries to stick to her routine as much as possible because her spirits are lifted when she’s feeling healthy and surrounded by good people. She explained that she and her family make it a point to eat dinner together and do activities like puzzling as much as they can.

In other words, we are not alone. These are very draining times and it’s important to take care of our mental health. That looks different for everyone but self-care, therapy, staying active, and being around supportive people are key.

 

