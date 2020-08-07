WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 7, 2020: Michelle Obama Gets Candid — Joe Biden Launches Black Ads — Unemployment Rises

1. One of Us!

In the second episode of her recently debuted podcast, Michelle Obama has expressed what many of us are feeling.

2. Joe Biden Launches New National Ad Aimed At Black Americans‘

Following the announcement of a $280 million television and digital advertising buy, the Biden for President campaign has released an ad directed at Black America.

3. Coronavirus Update: Weekly Unemployment Claims Continue to Exceed 1 Million. Here’s Where the Numbers are Highest

Nearly 1.2 million people nationwide applied for state unemployment benefits last week, signaling the cutting of jobs by companies due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic

4. Black Girl Magic: Six-Year-Old Boxer Ruby Tucker Makes Waves Online

Look out, boxing world. Ruby Tucker is going to be a force to be reckoned with…in about 15 years.

5. Small Businesses Should Bank On Social Media Influencers During Coronavirus Pandemic

