No One Asked: CeeLo Green Criticizes Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” & More

The Goodie Mob rapper and singer chimed in on all the chatter surrounding the hit song and video for some reason.

Despite the long list of men in music and entertainment who have been allowed to express sexually explicit thoughts, that same freedom is rarely granted to women. CeeLo Green, who has faced questions over his checkered past, chimed in on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” smash, framing the joint effort and that of other women artists in similar spaces as “desperate.”

In an exclusive chat with UK magazine Far Out, the Goodie Mob star and singer seemed a bit distressed over “WAP” and its soaring popularity, this as the song has become something of a tool of right-leaning politicians to decry the moral fiber of the nation. Adding to this puritanical observation, Green looks to be concerned about the state of popular music.

“We are adults. There should be a time and a place for adult content,” Green said. “As adults and artists, we should at least attempt to be each other’s accountability partners in some regard.”

He added, “Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all but it comes at what cost?”

Green’s comments sparked a flurry of debate with one Twitter user mentioning the alleged date-rape and drink spiking act the singer was accused of in 2014.

“Not CeeLo Green talking about women artist being the source of shameless music,” said LanaStayBreezy. “Not the same man who said it isn’t rape if the person is unconscious, not him.”

As of now, Cardi B nor Megan Thee Stallion has responded to Green’s quips.

No One Asked: CeeLo Green Criticizes Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” & More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

